'Hanuman Ansh' 2cr film rises from 10L start to 132.13cr
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, has turned into a surprise box office sensation. It started off slow, just ₹10 lakh from a ₹2 crore budget, but thanks to strong word-of-mouth, the film soared past around ₹132.13 crore net and ₹156 crore gross in India.
'Hanuman Ansh' pay discipline aided success
The team kept things lean: actor Shobhinaw Satyaa stepped in at the last minute for just ₹15 lakh, while other actors also took home modest paychecks.
Director-producer Vishal Chaturvedi didn't even take a directing fee.
This tight financial discipline, paired with genuine audience love for the story, helped Hanuman Ansh become one of 2026's biggest movie wins.