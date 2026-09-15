'Hanuman Ansh' 6th Saturday bump, Sona denies 100cr OTT deal
Hanuman Ansh, Vishal Chaturvedi's film about Neem Karoli Baba's teachings, is still pulling in crowds more than five weeks after release.
The movie just had a big jump in collections on its sixth Saturday.
Producer Ragini Sona has shut down rumors of a massive ₹100 crore OTT deal, saying the team is all-in on theaters for now.
'Hanuman Ansh' 214.63cr India 268.05cr worldwide
The film has earned ₹214.63 crore in India and grossed ₹268.05 crore worldwide so far, pretty impressive for something that was originally meant for OTT!
There's no word yet on when it'll stream online; the makers are encouraging everyone to catch it in cinemas while they focus on its theatrical run.
The cast features Shobhinaw Satya, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, and Bhagvandas Patel.