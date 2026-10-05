'Hanuman Ansh' adds ₹3cr on Day 59, India net ₹324.73cr

On its ninth Sunday, the movie was screened across 1,399 shows nationwide and kept seats filled, averaging 57% occupancy for the day.

Morning shows started off steady, but by evening, theaters were almost packed at 86.54%.

With Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge leading the cast, Hanuman Ansh continues to be a weekend favorite for moviegoers who just can't get enough.