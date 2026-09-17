'Hanuman Ansh' becomes 2026's 3rd highest grossing Indian film
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, which dropped on August 7, has surprised everyone by becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie follows Lakshminarayan's journey into Neem Karoli Baba.
It started slow but picked up major steam through word-of-mouth, raking in over ₹300 crore worldwide in just 41 days.
'Hanuman Ansh' opens ₹10L, ₹237cr India
Despite a modest opening (just ₹10 lakh), Hanuman Ansh shot up to ₹237 crore in India, while its worldwide gross stood at ₹300.25 crore, including another ₹20.25 crore overseas, leaving Mirzapur The Movie behind at ₹286.64 crore.
Its unique story and strong performances really clicked with audiences, making it one of this year's unexpected hits.