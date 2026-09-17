'Hanuman Ansh' becomes 2026's 3rd highest grossing Indian film

Hanuman Ansh, which dropped on August 7, has surprised everyone by becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie follows Lakshminarayan's journey into Neem Karoli Baba.

It started slow but picked up major steam through word-of-mouth, raking in over ₹300 crore worldwide in just 41 days.