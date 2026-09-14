'Hanuman Ansh' breaks 'Kantara' 6th weekend record ₹49.5cr crosses ₹205cr

The film began quietly with ₹0.90 crore in its first week but kept growing, hitting ₹10.25 crore by week three and jumping to ₹85 crore by week five.

This past weekend was its biggest yet: ₹10 crore on Friday, ₹18.5 crore on Saturday, and a huge ₹21 crore on Sunday, marking its highest single-day earnings so far.

Occupancy rates have dipped from 70%-75% to about 50%, hinting things might settle down soon, but for now, Hanuman Ansh is still going strong.