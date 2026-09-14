'Hanuman Ansh' breaks 'Kantara' 6th weekend record ₹49.5cr crosses ₹205cr
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh is making waves at the box office. The film pulled in ₹49.5 crore over its sixth weekend, breaking Kantara's previous record for this period, and has now crossed ₹205 crore net overall.
Even with Ganesh Chaturthi festivities causing a few bumps, the movie's momentum hasn't slowed.
'Hanuman Ansh' weekend peaks at ₹21cr
The film began quietly with ₹0.90 crore in its first week but kept growing, hitting ₹10.25 crore by week three and jumping to ₹85 crore by week five.
This past weekend was its biggest yet: ₹10 crore on Friday, ₹18.5 crore on Saturday, and a huge ₹21 crore on Sunday, marking its highest single-day earnings so far.
Occupancy rates have dipped from 70%-75% to about 50%, hinting things might settle down soon, but for now, Hanuman Ansh is still going strong.