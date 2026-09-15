'Hanuman Ansh' by Chaturvedi nets ₹279.80cr worldwide 3rd-highest-grossing Bollywood 2026

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama by Vishal Chaturvedi, has become the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide.

Starting with just a ₹10 lakh opening and a modest ₹2 crore budget, it's now earned an impressive ₹279.80 crore globally, leaving bigger movies like Mirzapur: The Movie and Bhooth Bangla behind.

Only Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 have done better this year.