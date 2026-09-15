'Hanuman Ansh' by Chaturvedi nets ₹279.80cr worldwide 3rd-highest-grossing Bollywood 2026
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama by Vishal Chaturvedi, has become the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide.
Starting with just a ₹10 lakh opening and a modest ₹2 crore budget, it's now earned an impressive ₹279.80 crore globally, leaving bigger movies like Mirzapur: The Movie and Bhooth Bangla behind.
Only Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 have done better this year.
'Hanuman Ansh' India total ₹222.88cr
The film's sixth weekend was huge, with collections jumping to over ₹51 crore in just three days and pushing its India total to ₹222.88 crore.
Overseas fans chipped in another ₹16.5 crore, bringing it close to the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.
Despite tough competition from big-budget releases, Hanuman Ansh keeps winning thanks to strong word-of-mouth buzz.