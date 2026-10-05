'Hanuman Ansh' collects ₹2.25cr, holds 9th week despite 'Drishyam 3'
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh is still pulling in audiences at the box office, even though Drishyam 3's big release cut its show count from 4,345 to 1,166.
The film's earnings dropped to ₹2.25 crore on October 2, but it's impressively holding steady as it enters its ninth week, despite the tough competition.
'Hanuman Ansh' 54% Friday, ₹3cr Sunday
Even with limited screenings, Hanuman Ansh managed a solid 54% occupancy on Friday and bounced back with higher numbers on Sunday, collecting ₹3 crore at a 57% occupancy.
Its steady performance shows that viewers are still connecting with the film, making it a true sleeper hit this season.