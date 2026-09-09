'Hanuman Ansh' creators meet Adityanath in Lucknow, film near 170cr
Entertainment
The creators of Hanuman Ansh, a hit film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba, just caught up with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.
With the movie closing in on ₹170 crore after 33 days, the director, producer, and cast stopped by the chief minister's residence to talk about spirituality and what went into making the film.
Adityanath watched Neem Karoli Baba scenes
During their visit, Adityanath watched scenes showing Neem Karoli Baba's early life and his ties to the Nath sect and Gorakhnath.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi explained how these connections shaped Baba's spiritual journey.
The cast also opened up about their experiences working on such a meaningful project.