'Hanuman Ansh' crosses $100,000 ahead of North American debut, ₹150cr
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a film about Neem Karoli Baba, is making waves even before its North American debut on September 11, 2026. Advance bookings have already crossed $100,000.
This follows its huge success in India, where it's pulled in over ₹150 crore since August.
'Hanuman Ansh' ₹2cr film earns ₹9.5cr
Made for just ₹2 crore and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand.
It's been smashing box office records, earning ₹9.5 crore on its 34th day in Indian theaters!
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and global interest in Neem Karoli Baba's teachings, Hanuman Ansh is set for a big run overseas too.