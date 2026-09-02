'Hanuman Ansh' devotional film crosses 60cr, earns Ranaut praise
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba, has surprised everyone by becoming a box office hit since its August 7 release. It's already made over ₹60 crore.
Kangana Ranaut shared on Instagram that "Hanuman Ansh is not a movie, it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba. Skip your therapy and go watch it. ", appreciating how the film brings real stories of people who had first-hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba to life.
Chaturvedi made 'Hanuman Ansh' under 2cr
Made, written, and co-produced for less than ₹2 crore by director Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh saw its earnings jump in weeks three and four, collecting ₹67.03 crore across 5,248 shows by September 2, even though it started slow with just ₹10 lakh on day one.
Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, the movie explores devotion, humility, and service, connecting with audiences through its heartfelt tribute to India's spiritual heritage and Neem Karoli Baba's teachings.