'Hanuman Ansh' devotional film crosses 60cr, earns Ranaut praise

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba, has surprised everyone by becoming a box office hit since its August 7 release. It's already made over ₹60 crore.

Kangana Ranaut shared on Instagram that "Hanuman Ansh is not a movie, it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba. Skip your therapy and go watch it. ", appreciating how the film brings real stories of people who had first-hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba to life.