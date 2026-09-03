'Hanuman Ansh' made for ₹2cr crosses ₹50cr thanks to Lodhi
Hanuman Ansh, released in August 2026, surprised everyone by crossing ₹50 crore at the box office, even though it was made for just ₹2 crore.
The film's breakout moment came from Bundelkhandi folk singer Suneel Lodhi and his heartfelt track < em>Maine Tere Hi Bharose, which became an organic driver of the film's grassroots momentum.
Lodhi bhajan exceeds 29m views
Lodhi, who is visually impaired, spent years singing devotional songs at local gatherings in Bundelkhand.
His Hanuman bhajan More Sankat Ke Kataiya went viral with over 29 million views, catching filmmaker Pankaj VRK's attention and landing him recording sessions in Mumbai.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi's production team later picked Lodhi's earthy vocals for Hanuman Ansh, making his music a key reason behind the film's massive appeal.