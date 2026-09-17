'Hanuman Ansh' made on ₹2cr budget has earned over ₹200cr
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a Hindi film made on a modest ₹2 crore budget, has quietly become a box office sensation, earning over ₹200 crore.
The movie started slow but won audiences over, turning into a sleeper hit and sparking buzz about rewarding the team behind its success.
Producer Nagar says recognition discussions ongoing
While no official bonuses have been announced yet, producer Anupriya Nagar says everyone's hard work deserves recognition, and discussions are ongoing.
Producer Ragini Sona also wants to thank the crew personally for sticking together during tough times.
Much of the film's success is credited to smart decisions like extending its theater run, something Ragini Sona says made all the difference.