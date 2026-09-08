'Hanuman Ansh' made on ₹2cr nets ₹49.25cr in 5th weekend
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film made on just ₹2 crore, has pulled off a huge surprise at the box office.
In its fifth weekend alone, it collected ₹49.25 crore net, outshining both Dhurandhar (₹33.25 crore) and Dhurandhar 2 (₹12.55 crore) by a wide margin.
'Hanuman Ansh' ₹150cr gross in India
The film's momentum really picked up in its fifth week: earnings jumped from ₹10 crore on Friday to ₹16.5 crore on Saturday, then soared to ₹22.75 crore on Sunday, its biggest single-day collection of the fifth week.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and audience love, Hanuman Ansh has crossed the ₹150 crore gross mark in India, setting a new benchmark for fifth-weekend collections in Hindi cinema.