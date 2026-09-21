'Hanuman Ansh' moved Neem Karoli Baba's daughter, filmmakers sought blessings
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh has struck a real chord with Girija ji, Neem Karoli Baba's daughter. She has watched the film about 15 times and says she gets emotional every single time.
For producer Ragini Sona and director Vishal Chaturvedi, her reaction meant a lot; they tried to get in touch with her before the film's release, and Vishal wanted to seek her blessings.
'Hanuman Ansh' grosses over ₹347.05cr
Ragini Sona recently spoke about her close bond with Girija ji, saying their connection felt deeply spiritual.
Ragini even described Girija ji as "I felt as if it was Baba himself in her."
The film is not just touching hearts; it is also a blockbuster, earning over ₹347.05 crore worldwide while helping spread Neem Karoli Baba's teachings to a wider audience.