'Hanuman Ansh' moved Neem Karoli Baba's daughter, filmmakers sought blessings

Hanuman Ansh has struck a real chord with Girija ji, Neem Karoli Baba's daughter. She has watched the film about 15 times and says she gets emotional every single time.

For producer Ragini Sona and director Vishal Chaturvedi, her reaction meant a lot; they tried to get in touch with her before the film's release, and Vishal wanted to seek her blessings.