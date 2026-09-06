'Hanuman Ansh' continues to defy odds, nears ₹100cr domestically

Made on a reported shoestring budget of just ₹1.75-2 crore, Hanuman Ansh opened against Ohh My Dog and Aryabhatta Ka Zero.

It later clashed with Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 at the box office.

The low-budget film is now competing with Yash's Toxic and Mirzapur: The Movie, which were released recently.

Despite the stiff competition, it has managed to hold its ground due to its strong subject.