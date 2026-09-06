'Hanuman Ansh' continues to defy odds, nears ₹100cr domestically
What's the story
The Neem Karoli Baba biopic, Hanuman Ansh, is still going strong at the box office. The film is now successfully running in its fourth week. On its 30th day of release, it saw a huge jump of 65% in earnings compared to the previous day. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film was released on August 7.
Collection details
'Hanuman Ansh' set to enter ₹100cr club
On its 30th day, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of ₹16.5 crore across 6,055 shows.
This has taken the total India gross collection to ₹117.4 crore and the total India net collection to ₹99.38 crore, per Sacnilk reports.
The film had a slow start at the box office with ₹1.08 crore in its opening week but saw a significant increase in collections during the third week with an addition of ₹10.4 crore to the tally.
Release details
Competing with big films at the box office
Made on a reported shoestring budget of just ₹1.75-2 crore, Hanuman Ansh opened against Ohh My Dog and Aryabhatta Ka Zero.
It later clashed with Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 at the box office.
The low-budget film is now competing with Yash's Toxic and Mirzapur: The Movie, which were released recently.
Despite the stiff competition, it has managed to hold its ground due to its strong subject.