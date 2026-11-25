'Hanuman Ansh' premieres November 29 on Netflix after Sony LIV
Hanuman Ansh, the film about Neem Karoli Baba, is dropping on Netflix November 29, just after Sony LIV's earlier release date of November 27.
You can catch it in several regional languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati.
Netflix's caption reads, "Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati, on Netflix India."
'Hanuman Ansh' 2cr to 452.86cr worldwide
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, Hanuman Ansh was made for just ₹2 crore but pulled in a massive ₹452.86 crore worldwide.
Despite its success, big studios didn't back it: something that left Chaturvedi genuinely surprised.
The film is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, and has earned praise from celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Virender Sehwag for showing how stories for everyone can still make it big.