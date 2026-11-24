'Hanuman Ansh' producer Nagar meets Sadhguru seeking blessings, posts gratitude
Anupriya Nagar, producer of the hit film Hanuman Ansh, recently met Sadhguru to get his blessings for her upcoming journey.
She posted about the meeting online, sharing that it was an inspiring moment in her journey and expressing gratitude for his support.
Nagar plans book and production house
Nagar played a key role in Hanuman Ansh's success after joining during post-production.
While she once considered turning it into a trilogy, plans may now choose to explore the story of Neem Karoli Baba separately and in their own ways.
She's also looking to write a book about her filmmaking experiences and hopes to start her own production house focused on meaningful stories.
Catch Hanuman Ansh streaming on Sony LIV from November 27, 2026.