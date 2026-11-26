'Hanuman Ansh' to stream after 450cr box office run
Hanuman Ansh, the spiritual drama starring Shobhinaw Satya, is heading to streaming after a blockbuster run in theaters.
You can catch it on SonyLIV in Hindi from November 27, or watch it on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati starting November 29.
The film made waves at the box office with over ₹450 crore worldwide.
Producer Sona confirms 'Hanuman Ansh' sequel
Even though there were some disagreements among producers, a sequel is officially happening.
Producer Ragini Sona says the focus has always been about reaching more people: "it was always about more and more people watching it."
Director Vishal Chaturvedi and producer Ragini Sona originally planned this as part of a series exploring Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings, so there's more to come!