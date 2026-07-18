'Hanuman Ansh' trailer previews Chaturvedi's film about Neeb Karori Baba
The trailer for Hanuman Ansh is out, giving a peek into Vishal Chaturvedi's upcoming film about Neeb Karori Baba's journey from Lakshmi Narayan to a beloved saint.
The story explores devotion, selfless service, and compassion, highlighting big moments like the famous railway incident and sharing Baba's message: "Love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram."
'Hanuman Ansh' hits theaters July 31
The movie features Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, and more, with an original 11-song soundtrack.
Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar, and Vishal Chaturvedi under Swambhu Media Network and hitting theaters on July 31, it aims to resonate with families and young seekers, especially since Baba inspired global icons like Steve Jobs and Virat Kohli.
If you're looking for something uplifting with real-life inspiration, this one might be worth checking out.