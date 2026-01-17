'Happy Patel' kicks off with a modest ₹1.25cr opening Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Vir Das's new spy comedy, "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos," hit theaters on January 16 but started slow at the box office.

Co-directed by Das and Kavi Shastri and produced by Aamir Khan, the film is a spy comedy about an NRI outsider.

The cast also includes Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Aamir Khan, and Imran Khan.