'Happy Patel' kicks off with a modest ₹1.25cr opening
Vir Das's new spy comedy, "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos," hit theaters on January 16 but started slow at the box office.
Co-directed by Das and Kavi Shastri and produced by Aamir Khan, the film is a spy comedy about an NRI outsider.
The cast also includes Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Aamir Khan, and Imran Khan.
Where is it playing?
The movie was released on approximately 1,000 screens.
Despite its limited release and quirky premise, it's gotten some buzz thanks to its unique story and star-studded lineup.
Box office snapshot
On day one, "Happy Patel" collected ₹1.25 crore in India.
It ranked third among Hindi film openers of 2026 so far—behind "Ikkis" and "The Raja Saab."