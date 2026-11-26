Haqq denies feud with Kardashian after Hulu 'The Girls's photo
Malika Haqq wants everyone to know there's no drama between her and Khloe Kardashian. After a supposed photo from her house popped up on Hulu's The Girls, speculation over the pair's relationship began after TMZ reported that Malika and Kardashian stopped speaking to each other.
Malika quickly took to Instagram, saying she doesn't even keep photos at home and denied the rumors, saying, "I don't have any photos in my house. I'm not this petty or shallow. Play with someone else."
Haqq affirms friendship with Kardashian
Malika wrote, "I'm not this petty or shallow. Play with someone else," making it clear she's not here for the gossip.
She and Khloe have been close since their teens, showing up together on reality TV for years, including their latest stint on The Girls, proving their friendship is still going strong despite what people say online.