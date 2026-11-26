Malika Haqq wants everyone to know there's no drama between her and Khloe Kardashian. After a supposed photo from her house popped up on Hulu's The Girls, speculation over the pair's relationship began after TMZ reported that Malika and Kardashian stopped speaking to each other.

Malika quickly took to Instagram, saying she doesn't even keep photos at home and denied the rumors, saying, "I don't have any photos in my house. I'm not this petty or shallow. Play with someone else."