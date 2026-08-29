Hardy releases surprise rap album 'Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer'

Tom Hardy, the guy you know from Mad Max: Fury Road, just surprised everyone by dropping a rap album with underground hip-hop group Czarface.

The project, called Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, features Hardy rapping under the name Frankie Pulitzer alongside 7L, Esoteric, and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck.

Busta Rhymes and Method Man also show up as guests.