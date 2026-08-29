Hardy releases surprise rap album 'Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer'
Tom Hardy, the guy you know from Mad Max: Fury Road, just surprised everyone by dropping a rap album with underground hip-hop group Czarface.
The project, called Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, features Hardy rapping under the name Frankie Pulitzer alongside 7L, Esoteric, and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck.
Busta Rhymes and Method Man also show up as guests.
Fans on X reacted with surprise
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were both shocked and hyped about the release. One joked, "Tom Hardy and Inspectah Deck collab album is a sentence I never thought I would say," while another said, "Tom hardy really said method acting wasn't enough."
The album highlights Hardy's creative side with clever pop culture references: think Marvel references, Shakespeare, and Stephen King.
Turns out, he's been rapping since he was 14 or 15!