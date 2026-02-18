Hariharan says 'good for' Arijit Singh to retire from playback

Veteran singer-composer Hariharan has spoken out about Arijit Singh 's recent retirement from Bollywood playback singing. In an interview with Times Now, he said he understands why Singh made this decision. "I feel it's good for him because he wants to move on," Hariharan said. "In film music, you can only do that to that extent."

Industry insight 'There's a limitation...' Hariharan, who has sung hundreds of songs for the South Indian and Bollywood industries, echoed Singh's concerns about the limitations of film music. "There's a limitation because you are doing music for another media called the film," he said. He also highlighted how storytelling in films has changed over time, becoming more practical and realistic with less room for romantic songs. "So songs have no space now. Unless you suddenly put...a party song or something in the background."

Retirement details Singh announced retirement in January Singh announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing on January 27, 2026. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he would no longer take on new film projects. He said he would instead focus on independent music. However, despite stepping back from the industry, Singh clarified that he will honor all his existing commitments.

