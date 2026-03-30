Appointing Meghna Gulzar was 'misjudgment,' says author behind 'Raazi'

Harinder Sikka , the author of the 2008 espionage novel Calling Sehmat, has once again expressed disappointment over the film adaptation, Raazi. The 2018 movie starred Alia Bhatt and was directed by Meghna Gulzar . In a recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sikka said appointing Gulzar was his "gravest misjudgment."

Regret Sikka regrets working with Gulzar on 'Raazi' Sikka's post also emphasized the global impact of his book. He wrote, "Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally." "It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within." "Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist."

Twitter Post Read Sikka's tweet here Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within.



Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to… pic.twitter.com/RZHxAwdmSq — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) March 29, 2026

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Criticism 'The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story...' In another post, Sikka wrote, "It was my fault. I was told by many people not to trust Meghna...that she was a leftist, etc. But I couldn't believe it." Interacting with another X user in a separate post, he reflected, "The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story through a leftist lens still pains me deeply." "Film on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was no different. All the ugly # Congress acts of ill-treating the Field Marshal were missing."

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