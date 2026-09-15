Harish Salve, Mahesh Jethmalani urge transparency in Indian judiciary
Prominent lawyers Harish Salve and Mahesh Jethmalani are urging the Indian judiciary to be more transparent, especially after a March 2025 incident where cash was allegedly burned at a judge's house and no police report was filed.
At a recent memorial lecture, they said updating the complaint system is key to winning back public trust.
Salve questions probes, Jethmalani seeks clarity
Salve wondered if things would have played out differently if a politician had been involved, and he raised concerns about court-monitored probes sometimes hurting agency independence, like in the 2G scam.
Jethmalani highlighted that people want clearer rules around how judges are chosen and moved.
Chief Justice Surya Kant defended current systems but admitted there is room for improvement, saying the collegium system has evolved over the years.