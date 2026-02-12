'Harold and Maude' actor Bud Cort (77) dies

Cort's journey from theater to Hollywood

Born Walter Edward Cox in New York, Cort got his start doing comedy and theater before landing small film parts.

Discovered by director Robert Altman, he quickly rose to fame with roles in MASH and Brewster McCloud.

Despite being typecast after Harold and Maude—and surviving a serious car accident—he kept acting, writing, and even voiced characters for Batman and Superman cartoons.

In later years, he popped up in Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic and shows like Ugly Betty, earning respect as a true Hollywood original who never gave up on his craft.