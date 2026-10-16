HarperCollins and Netflix release 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' tie-ins
Entertainment
HarperCollins and Netflix are teaming up to launch special new editions of The Chronicles of Narnia, just in time for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew.
Fans can look forward to movie tie-in books and a fresh paperback box set dropping November 10, perfect if you want to revisit Narnia before the movie hits screens.
Collector editions, hatke 'The Magician's Nephew'
For collectors, there's a hardcover box set coming November 24, plus deluxe and retailer-exclusive editions landing November 17.
If graphic novels are more your thing, Ben Hatke's illustrated take on The Magician's Nephew arrives January 12 next year.
Preorders are already open if you want to snag your favorites early!