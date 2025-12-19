Harrison Ford to get SAG-AFTRA's top honor Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Harrison Ford will receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the 31st Annual Actor Awards 2026.

The 83-year-old star said, "I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award."

This award is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the finest ideals of the acting profession.