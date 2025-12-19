Harrison Ford to get SAG-AFTRA's top honor
Harrison Ford will receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the 31st Annual Actor Awards 2026.
The 83-year-old star said, "I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award."
This award is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the finest ideals of the acting profession.
Why does this matter?
Ford isn't just Han Solo or Indiana Jones—his career has spanned over seven decades and includes classics like Blade Runner, Witness, The Fugitive, and Air Force One.
He's already got big honors like the AFI Life Achievement Award and a Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award under his belt.
Who else has won it?
This award is a pretty big deal in Hollywood.
Past winners include icons like Mary Tyler Moore, Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, and Elizabeth Taylor—so Ford joins some seriously legendary company.
Still going strong
Even after all these years, Ford's not slowing down. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2024 for Apple TV+'s Shrinking and still has more projects lined up.