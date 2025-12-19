'Still grieving...' Esha Deol asks fans for kindness after losing her father Dharmendra
Esha Deol reached out to her followers on Instagram, asking them to be patient and kind as she copes with the loss of her father, legendary actor Dharmendra.
She shared, "Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving precious father."
Esha also mentioned that while she can't take a break from social media due to work commitments, she hopes people will understand if she's not herself right now.
Who was Dharmendra?
Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, was one of Bollywood's most iconic stars. With over 300 films across genres, he shaped Hindi cinema for decades.
He was married to Hema Malini; together they appeared in nearly 45 films over their long partnership.
His passing was marked by heartfelt tributes from family and the film industry alike.