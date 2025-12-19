'Still grieving...' Esha Deol asks fans for kindness after losing her father Dharmendra Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Esha Deol reached out to her followers on Instagram, asking them to be patient and kind as she copes with the loss of her father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

She shared, "Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving precious father."

Esha also mentioned that while she can't take a break from social media due to work commitments, she hopes people will understand if she's not herself right now.