What's next for Harry and Meghan's Netflix projects?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's remaining projects with Netflix are reportedly stuck in development. The couple had announced in August 2023 that their media company, Archwell Productions , would produce a movie based on Carley Fortune's popular book Meet Me at the Lake. However, nearly three years later, the project is still in development but hasn't progressed much, lacking both a director and a cast.

Industry reaction Hollywood insiders are 'baffled' by the lack of progress A well-placed Hollywood source told Page Six, "Three years in development for a movie like this at Netflix isn't good." The source added that the lack of progress on the project has left Hollywood insiders "baffled." The Sussexes also announced an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory's romantic novel The Wedding Date in September, but this too remains in development at Netflix.

Distribution delay 'Cookie Queen' hasn't found a distributor yet The Sussexes offered Netflix their new documentary Cookie Queen, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the film has yet to be bought by a distributor or streamer. Harry and Markle had signed an exclusive multi-million dollar contract with Netflix in September 2020 after leaving the royal family. Their tell-all documentary Harry & Meghan was a huge success for the streamer, while other projects like Polo didn't fare as well.

Show cancelation Markle's show has not been recommissioned for a 3rd season As Page Six reported earlier, Markle's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan has not been recommissioned by Netflix for a third season due to declining ratings. An industry source said, "I don't know how long this new deal is for, but if they don't have anything to show soon, I can't imagine it will be renewed." Despite these setbacks, sources close to Archewell insist that several scripted and unscripted titles are in various stages of development with Netflix.

