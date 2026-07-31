'Harry Potter' audiobooks spike on Spotify for Premium users
Entertainment
Harry Potter audiobooks are having a major moment on Spotify since dropping for Premium users this July.
In just the first week, global streams of Sorcerer's Stone shot up by 551%, and US plays of Chamber of Secrets jumped an incredible 1,227%.
Stephen Fry narrates for most listeners, while US fans get Jim Dale's classic voice.
HBO 'Harry Potter' premieres December 25
This listening boom is happening as fans gear up for HBO's new Harry Potter show, landing December 25.
Season one covers Sorcerer's Stone across eight episodes, with more seasons planned for the rest of the books.
Daniel Radcliffe won't reprise his role but said, "I'm very excited to have that torch passed."
The series introduces Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alistair Stout as Ron.