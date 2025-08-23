'Harry Potter' films returning to Indian theaters: Here's why

Experts weigh in on re-releasing classics

Re-releasing classics is taking off in India because people still love seeing their favorite films together in theaters—even decades later.

Kamal Gianchandani from PVR INOX points out that movies like Pride & Prejudice can still fill seats 20 years after release.

And as Denzil Dias from Warner Bros puts it, bringing back these hits in modern formats helps draw bigger crowds.

Even with streaming options everywhere, Ashish Saksena of BookMyShow notes that viewers are still choosing to relive these stories on the big screen, valuing the unique and immersive cinematic experience.