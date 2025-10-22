'Harry Potter' series filming in Skipton; cast spotted
HBO's new Harry Potter series has officially started filming in Skipton, turning Westmoreland Street into a magical movie set.
After earlier shoots in London, Devon, and Cornwall, the spotlight is now on this Yorkshire town.
The cast features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron. The series is expected to span a decade.
Local businesses are looking forward to boost in tourism
Locals are buzzing with excitement—many have been watching the transformation unfold and hope the show will put Skipton on the map. Businesses like Cosy Cup with Snack Bar are looking forward to more visitors.
While there's plenty of pride about hosting such a big production, some residents have mixed feelings due to wider debates around the franchise.
Filming happened just this week (October 21-22), with streets closed off for the crew.