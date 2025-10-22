'Harry Potter' series filming in Skipton; cast spotted

Local businesses are looking forward to boost in tourism

Locals are buzzing with excitement—many have been watching the transformation unfold and hope the show will put Skipton on the map. Businesses like Cosy Cup with Snack Bar are looking forward to more visitors.

While there's plenty of pride about hosting such a big production, some residents have mixed feelings due to wider debates around the franchise.

Filming happened just this week (October 21-22), with streets closed off for the crew.