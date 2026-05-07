HBO's 'Harry Potter' renewed for S02 ahead of S01 premiere

HBO has renewed its upcoming Harry Potter television series for a second season, reported Deadline. The first season is set to premiere this Christmas on HBO Max ( JioHotstar in India). The renewal comes as part of the network's plan to adapt all seven books in JK Rowling 's popular saga over a decade-long span, with each season focusing on one book.

Production details Jon Brown promoted to co-showrunner The second season will be based on the book Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which is set to begin filming this fall. Jon Brown, who worked on the first season and is known for his work on Succession, has been promoted to co-showrunner alongside Francesca Gardiner. "Seems you're never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts," said Brown about his promotion.

Showrunner statement Gardiner lauded Brown's skills Gardiner praised Brown's writing skills. She said, "I've loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on 'Succession' through to these recent times together on 'Harry Potter.' I have huge admiration for his writing, but he's also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him." She added that bringing in Brown as co-showrunner was "key to maintaining our momentum" as they prepare for overlapping production schedules of Seasons 1 and 2.

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Season 1 synopsis What will Season 1 cover? The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will cover Harry's (Dominic McLaughlin) first year at Hogwarts. It will explore his journey into a world of magic while he grapples with his identity as a wizard. The series also stars Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

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