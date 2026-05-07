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HBO's 'Harry Potter' renewed for S02 ahead of S01 premiere
'HP' series S2 will adapt 'Chamber of Secrets'

HBO's 'Harry Potter' renewed for S02 ahead of S01 premiere

By Isha Sharma
May 07, 2026
10:05 am
What's the story

HBO has renewed its upcoming Harry Potter television series for a second season, reported Deadline. The first season is set to premiere this Christmas on HBO Max (JioHotstar in India). The renewal comes as part of the network's plan to adapt all seven books in JK Rowling's popular saga over a decade-long span, with each season focusing on one book.

Production details

Jon Brown promoted to co-showrunner

The second season will be based on the book Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which is set to begin filming this fall. Jon Brown, who worked on the first season and is known for his work on Succession, has been promoted to co-showrunner alongside Francesca Gardiner. "Seems you're never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts," said Brown about his promotion.

Showrunner statement

Gardiner lauded Brown's skills

Gardiner praised Brown's writing skills. She said, "I've loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on 'Succession' through to these recent times together on 'Harry Potter.' I have huge admiration for his writing, but he's also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him." She added that bringing in Brown as co-showrunner was "key to maintaining our momentum" as they prepare for overlapping production schedules of Seasons 1 and 2.

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Season 1 synopsis

What will Season 1 cover?

The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will cover Harry's (Dominic McLaughlin) first year at Hogwarts. It will explore his journey into a world of magic while he grapples with his identity as a wizard. The series also stars Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

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Casting updates

Trailer released in March; casting speculations for Voldemort continue

The first trailer for the series was released in March, showcasing iconic moments from the books and glimpses of central characters. There has yet to be a casting announcement for Harry's nemesis, Lord Voldemort, but Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy and actor Andy Serkis have long been rumored. Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the original films, recently suggested that Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton would be "fantastic" to take up the iconic role.

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