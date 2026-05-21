Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles planning Christmas wedding in UK?

Hollywood actor Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are planning to tie the knot "in the UK around Christmas time," according to a Page Six source. The couple, who have been linked since 2025, is said to be considering a small wedding with only family and close friends in attendance. The duo has been spending time together in London throughout their relationship.

Relationship journey Romance rumors began in August 2025 Kravitz and Styles were first spotted together in Rome in August 2025. Their romance was further confirmed when they were seen engaging in PDA during a public outing in the Italian capital. The couple reportedly spent last Christmas together in Cheshire, England, Styles's hometown. The Watermelon Sugar singer has been residing in Rome since July 2023 during a two-year hiatus after his Love On Tour concert series.

Engagement details Styles proposed to Kravitz earlier this year Page Six reported in April that Styles had proposed to Kravitz, with a source saying the Grammy winner "is completely smitten" and "would jump off a cliff for" her. The Blink Twice director was reportedly "on cloud nine." Kravitz was recently spotted showing off her engagement ring during the opening night of Styles's Together Together Tour in Amsterdam. The tour is also set to feature a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden later this year.

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