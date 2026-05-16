Harvey Weinstein's rape trial ends in mistrial

A New York jury has failed to reach a unanimous decision in Harvey Weinstein 's third rape trial, leading to a mistrial. The jury deliberated for three days before informing the judge they couldn't agree on a verdict, as revealed by Deadline. Judge Curtis Farber expressed frustration over the deadlock and ultimately declared a mistrial at the request of Weinstein's defense team.

Legal implications DA has a month to decide on retrial The Manhattan District Attorney's office now has a month to decide if they want to pursue a fourth trial against Weinstein for allegedly assaulting actor Jessica Mann. After the mistrial was declared, DA Alvin Bragg's team said they would consider their next steps in consultation with Mann and in light of Weinstein's pending sentencing for his 2025 conviction of forcibly sexually assaulting actor Miriam Haley.

Defense stance Weinstein's earlier conviction was overturned Weinstein, who has consistently maintained his innocence, was found guilty of raping Haley in 2020. However, that conviction was overturned by a higher court in 2024. A retrial last year resulted in a mixed verdict: the jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act against Haley but not guilty of the same act against former model Kaja Sokola. The jury couldn't reach a decision on Mann's case.

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Defense statement 'There is significant reasonable doubt here' Weinstein's defense team, comprising Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, and Jacob Kaplan, expressed confidence in their case. They said, "After hearing the evidence multiple times and seeing two juries unable to reach unanimity...it's clear there is significant reasonable doubt here." With Weinstein likely heading from Rikers Island to a prison upstate soon, his PR added: "The Manhattan District Attorney's Office should stop retrying the same case...and focus its time and resources on the actual violent crime, chaos, and public safety issues."

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