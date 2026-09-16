Minhaj aims to 'do away with' stereotypes in new movie

Minhaj's vision for Best of the Best was to portray Indian and South Asian families as contemporary, aspirational, and fully representative of the world they inhabit in 2026.

He emphasized that this shift is evident even in the smallest details.

"We didn't have parents with accents," he said.

"In another instance, we showcased one of the primary parents played by the incredible Janina Gavankar - she is raising Anjali through a divorce - but that isn't the defining thing."