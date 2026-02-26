LOADING...
Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' returning to theaters
Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' returning to theaters

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 26, 2026
04:36 pm
What's the story

PVR INOX, India's leading cinema chain, has announced the re-release of the beloved romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee on March 6﻿. The film, originally released in 2014, is a unique love story that perfectly blends quirkiness, chaos, and deep emotions. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra as unlikely lovers whose relationship unfolds during a chaotic week before a wedding.

Film's legacy

Karan Johar's nostalgic note on the film

The film has been a favorite among audiences due to its witty writing, catchy dialogue, unforgettable music, and charming performances. Speaking about the re-release, producer Karan Johar said Hasee Toh Phasee holds a "very special and warm place" in his heart. He described it as an "awkward, unpredictable, and beautifully flawed" love story that celebrates individuality and chaos over perfection.

Director's perspective

Director shares insights on film's themes

Vinil Matthew, the director of Hasee Toh Phasee, shared his thoughts on the re-release. He said in a statement, "When we made Hasee Toh Phasee, we wanted to tell a love story about two people who don't quite fit in - who are emotionally messy but deeply sincere." "The film explored a range of themes, from dysfunctional families and the weight of their expectations to self-worth."

