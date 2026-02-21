Farhad Samji to direct 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' sequel?
What's the story
In a bid to revive the comedy genre, a sequel to the beloved 1990s comedy Haseena Maan Jaayegi is currently in development, according to Bollywood Hungama. The original film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, was a major hit. Now, Smita Thackeray is reportedly keen on making a sequel with Farhad Samji as director and writer.
Sequel details
Thackeray is keen on working on the second part
A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Smita Thackeray is keen to make a sequel to Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and the scripting is underway in full swing." "The second part retains the essence of the original film, but the story is revamped for today's audience. She has signed Farhad Samji to write and direct the film."
Director's transition
Makers initially wanted Dhawan to direct it
Initially, the makers were considering Dhawan for the sequel. However, he was not interested in revisiting another film of his after Judwaa and Coolie No. 1. "Farhad has come on board after seeking the blessings of David Dhawan," said the source. "The scripting is going on in full swing."
Casting plans
Casting process to begin by March 2026
The sequel will feature two major actors from the current generation. The source added, "The makers aim to move to casting by March 2026." The original movie also starred Anupam Kher, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Pooja Batra, Kader Khan, Aasif Sheikh, Satish Kaushik, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Razak Khan. The cinematography was by K.S. Prakash Rao, while the songs were composed by Anu Malik.