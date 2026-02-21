Farhad Samji to direct 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' sequel?

In a bid to revive the comedy genre, a sequel to the beloved 1990s comedy Haseena Maan Jaayegi is currently in development, according to Bollywood Hungama. The original film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Govinda and Sanjay Dutt , was a major hit. Now, Smita Thackeray is reportedly keen on making a sequel with Farhad Samji as director and writer.

Sequel details Thackeray is keen on working on the second part A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Smita Thackeray is keen to make a sequel to Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and the scripting is underway in full swing." "The second part retains the essence of the original film, but the story is revamped for today's audience. She has signed Farhad Samji to write and direct the film."

Director's transition Makers initially wanted Dhawan to direct it Initially, the makers were considering Dhawan for the sequel. However, he was not interested in revisiting another film of his after Judwaa and Coolie No. 1. "Farhad has come on board after seeking the blessings of David Dhawan," said the source. "The scripting is going on in full swing."

