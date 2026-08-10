Hashmi denies playing Mehmood in Burman biopic starring Akhtar

Emraan Hashmi has made it clear he's not playing Mehmood in the upcoming RD Burman biopic.

The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, will see Akhtar step into the shoes of the legendary music composer.

Hashmi clarified that he has not been approached for Pancham Da's biopic and denied accepting the role of Mehmood in the yet-to-be-announced movie directed by Neeraj Pandey.