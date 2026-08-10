Hashmi denies playing Mehmood in Burman biopic starring Akhtar
Emraan Hashmi has made it clear he's not playing Mehmood in the upcoming RD Burman biopic.
The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, will see Akhtar step into the shoes of the legendary music composer.
Hashmi clarified that he has not been approached for Pancham Da's biopic and denied accepting the role of Mehmood in the yet-to-be-announced movie directed by Neeraj Pandey.
Biopic explores Burman-Mehmood ties
The movie will dive into RD Burman's iconic career and his close bond with Mehmood, RD Burman's first opportunity as a composer came through Mehmood with Chhote Nawab that failed to materialize before later working with him on Bhoot Bangla.
Meanwhile, there's buzz that Akshay Kumar might play Rajesh Khanna in a separate project focused on Mehmood's life and his ties with Akshay Kumar's late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna and composer RD Burman.