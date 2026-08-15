Hashmi hints 'Awarapan 3' amid strong 'Awarapan 2' bookings
Emraan Hashmi just dropped a hint that Awarapan 3 could be coming soon.
At a Mumbai screening for Awarapan 2, he told fans, "This is a film which belongs to the fans more than the makers," and added, "Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."
The new film, sequel to the 2007 cult favorite, has kicked off with impressive advance bookings.
Kakkar's 'Awarapan 2' tackles child trafficking
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 follows Shivam Pandit (Hashmi) as he's pulled into an Interpol mission about kidnapped kids.
The movie dives into themes like child trafficking, revenge, and redemption.
Disha Patani joins as Zara, and Shabana Azmi plays gangster queen Nafisa.
Hashmi kept excitement high by saying, "The movie is not over yet; the second half is better," making fans even more curious about what's next.