Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' collects over 50cr in 2 days
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is off to a flying start, pulling in over ₹50 crore within just two days of release on August 14.
Even with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 as competition, the film has held its ground at the box office.
Producer Vishesh Bhatt says he's hopeful for what comes next.
Bhatt says 'Awarapan 2' self funded
Bhatt shared that Awarapan 2 almost didn't happen. No distributor wanted to pick it up, so the team ended up funding it themselves: "Nobody in the market came to buy the film. We put our own money into it."
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, this sequel isn't just about box office numbers; it follows Shivam Pandit (Hashmi) as he goes undercover to save a child from human trafficking, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi also starring.
Bhatt hopes viewers will support stories like this in theaters.