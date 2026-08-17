Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' opens to 81.75 cr net India weekend
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 just had a massive opening, pulling in ₹81.75 crore net in India over its first weekend.
The film dropped on August 14, kicked off with ₹22 crore on day one, and saw a big boost on Saturday, thanks to the Independence Day holiday.
'Awarapan 2' global lead 46.49 cr
Awarapan 2 easily outpaced Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which made ₹26.50 crore in three days. By Saturday, Awarapan 2 led by ₹46.49 crore in worldwide gross collections.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, this marks Hashmi's first major hit in almost 10 years.
Also starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, it was made on a modest budget of ₹45 crore (talk about a solid comeback!)