Hathaway addresses backward jumpsuit at 'The Odyssey' press tour Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Anne Hathaway just turned heads in New York City by wearing her red peplum jumpsuit backward during a press tour for her new film, The Odyssey.

Fans quickly noticed the twist (and her baby bump) but instead of shying away from the buzz, Anne playfully addressed it on Instagram, joking, "I did? I did... I did," while rocking another red look.