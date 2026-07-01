Hathaway addresses backward jumpsuit at 'The Odyssey' press tour
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway just turned heads in New York City by wearing her red peplum jumpsuit backward during a press tour for her new film, The Odyssey.
Fans quickly noticed the twist (and her baby bump) but instead of shying away from the buzz, Anne playfully addressed it on Instagram, joking, "I did? I did... I did," while rocking another red look.
Hathaway expecting 3rd child
Her stylist identified the outfit as worn backward, sparking comments like "Backward is the new forward."
On top of that, Anne recently announced she's expecting her third child and is gearing up for her upcoming releases of The Odyssey and this fall's Verity.