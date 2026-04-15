Hathaway channels pop star energy at 'Mother Mary' Q&A

Hathaway wore over $100,000 in Bulgari

Hathaway's recent outfits aren't just stylish: they're all about getting into character.

For the Mother Mary premiere, she wore a sparkling Lever Couture gown and over $100,000 in Bulgari jewelry.

Her street style (think sheer trousers and Versace platforms) gives off major Lady Gaga or Reputation-era Taylor Swift energy, setting the tone for both Mother Mary (out April 17) and < em>The Devil Wears Prada 2 (out May 1).