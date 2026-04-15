Hathaway channels pop star energy at 'Mother Mary' Q&A
Anne Hathaway is grabbing attention with her bold promo looks for the upcoming film Mother Mary.
At a New York Q&A, she rocked a sheer black Calvin Klein dress with rosettes, showing off a confident, pop star-inspired style that matches her movie character.
She finished the look with a sleek blazer and a $690 Longchamp bag.
Hathaway wore over $100,000 in Bulgari
Hathaway's recent outfits aren't just stylish: they're all about getting into character.
For the Mother Mary premiere, she wore a sparkling Lever Couture gown and over $100,000 in Bulgari jewelry.
Her street style (think sheer trousers and Versace platforms) gives off major Lady Gaga or Reputation-era Taylor Swift energy, setting the tone for both Mother Mary (out April 17) and < em>The Devil Wears Prada 2 (out May 1).