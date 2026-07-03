Hathaway expecting 3rd child stuns at 'The Odyssey' NYC event Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Anne Hathaway turned heads in New York City while promoting her new film, The Odyssey.

Expecting her third child, she looked effortlessly cool in a strapless mustard-yellow velvet gown by Lela Rose.

Matt Damon and Zendaya joined her at the event, making it a star-studded night.