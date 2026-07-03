Hathaway expecting 3rd child stuns at 'The Odyssey' NYC event
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway turned heads in New York City while promoting her new film, The Odyssey.
Expecting her third child, she looked effortlessly cool in a strapless mustard-yellow velvet gown by Lela Rose.
Matt Damon and Zendaya joined her at the event, making it a star-studded night.
Hathaway's floral details and Bvlgari jewelry
Her outfit featured floral details for both style and comfort, paired with bold Bvlgari jewelry and gold heels.
The Odyssey is a $250 million take on Homer's classic, directed by Christopher Nolan and hitting theaters July 17, 2026.
Hathaway plays Penelope alongside Damon and Zendaya in this epic adventure.