Hathaway returns as Mia Thermopolis in 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Entertainment
Big news for fans: Anne Hathaway is officially returning as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 3.
The announcement comes just in time for the franchise's 25th anniversary, hard to believe the first movie dropped back in 2001!
The new film will continue Mia's journey from awkward teen to Genovian royalty.
Hathaway feels deep connection to Mia
Hathaway, now 43, says she still feels a deep connection with Mia.
"Mia and I probably have very similar values," she shared. "I think she wants love, and I want her to have love," she shared.
At Disney's D23 event, she talked about growing up with fans through these movies and promised that the team is working hard to make this third chapter live up to everyone's memories, including that classic "Shut up!" moment.