Hathaway welcomes 3rd child with newborn spotted in New York
Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, just welcomed their third child!
Anne Hathaway was spotted in New York City on November 17, 2026, with the newborn snuggled in a baby carrier.
Their new arrival joins big brothers Jonathan (born 2016) and Jack (born 2019).
Hathaway announced pregnancy on Instagram
Hathaway first shared her pregnancy news in June with a sweet Instagram post, "x Baby, I'm yours x."
She kept fans updated throughout, posting from vacations and work events.
Open about her past fertility struggles, including a miscarriage in 2015, Hathaway called this pregnancy a "blessing" and even joked on TV that the baby was a "buzzer beater."