Hawke attends Swift and Kelce's big day at MSG

Hawke concealed 'Fortnight' cameo under NDA

Hawke and Swift first teamed up for her 2024 "Fortnight" music video, which he said, "I have a feeling this will be in my obituary," joking it might even make his obituary.

Keeping the cameo under wraps was tough: he had to sign an NDA so strict he couldn't tell his own daughters (who were profoundly disappointed when they found out).

The video included nods to Hawke's classic Dead Poets Society role, showing off Swift's knack for clever Easter eggs.