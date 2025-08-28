Next Article
'Hazbin Hotel' S02 trailer: Charlie's back on Prime Video
Get ready—"Hazbin Hotel" is back!
Season 2 drops on Prime Video October 29, 2025, picking up Charlie's wild mission to help redeem sinners in her one-of-a-kind hotel.
The show's signature mix of fantasy, dark humor, and catchy music made its first season a major hit across the US and Canada.
New season promises more music, mayhem, and family secrets
Fan favorites Erika Henningsen (Charlie) and Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie) return alongside new cast members like Patrick Stump as Abel.
This season dives into the hotel's growing clash with new villain Vox, while also exploring Charlie's journey to becoming Hell's princess—and all the complicated family secrets that come with it.
Expect even more music and high-stakes storytelling that made "Hazbin Hotel" so binge-worthy in the first place.