'Hazbin Hotel' S02 trailer: Charlie's back on Prime Video

New season promises more music, mayhem, and family secrets

Fan favorites Erika Henningsen (Charlie) and Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie) return alongside new cast members like Patrick Stump as Abel.

This season dives into the hotel's growing clash with new villain Vox, while also exploring Charlie's journey to becoming Hell's princess—and all the complicated family secrets that come with it.

Expect even more music and high-stakes storytelling that made "Hazbin Hotel" so binge-worthy in the first place.